UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 to 33 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the benchmark index were down 0.4 percent by 0732 GMT.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 25.07 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,838.06 points on Friday.

* HSBC - The bank’s profits are expected to rise by almost a fifth to $24 billion for 2013 as it benefits from a cost-cutting drive that spans managing its documents more efficiently to telling staff to use business class air travel less.

* RSA - British insurer RSA said it is considering measures to strengthen its balance sheet, including raising capital by way of a rights issue.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company maintained full-year earnings expectations as a strong first-half performance from its Primark discount fashion chain offset more weakness in its sugar business.

* TESCO - The British retailer is to cut prices and modernise more of its stores to try to counter flagging sales in the UK. Philip Clarke, chief executive, will tell investors at a presentation on Tuesday that price cuts and store revamps are needed, The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

The Financial Times said on Friday that Tesco is considering reducing its exposure to Turkey.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The company won a $90.1 million engine contract for US Marine Corp MV-22 aircraft.

* BUNZL - The company said it is on track to deliver good growth in 2014.

* A void is appearing in the upper reaches of the world’s biggest and most powerful financial market as banks struggle to replace currency traders suspended or fired during a global investigation into allegations of foreign exchange rate-rigging.

* London copper fell sharply on Monday to its lowest in more than two weeks as worries about credit restrictions to China’s huge property sector hurt the demand outlook for metals.

* Brent futures rose above $110 a barrel, defying losses seen in most other risk assets on expectations of revived demand growth across industralised and emerging nations.

