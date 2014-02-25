FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 25
February 25, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.4 percent, or 27.80 points, at 6,865.86 points on Monday, just 1.2 percent below its December 1999 record level of 6,950.60.

* London copper on Tuesday bounced from its lowest level in more than two weeks.

* DRAX GROUP: Brussels has initiated a preliminary probe into the possible breach of state aid rules by the UK in guaranteeing a 75 million pound-loan to Drax Group, operator of Britain’s biggest power station, the Financial Times reported late Monday.

* BHP BILLITON : Top global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will suspend production at its Yarrie iron ore mine indefinitely as part of its drive to cut costs.

* BP : BP Plc began the planned overhaul of a 65,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Monday, according to a source familiar with operations at the refinery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASHMORE H1

CRODA FULL YEAR

GKN FULL YEAR

LADBROKES FULL YEAR

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL FULL YEAR

PERSIMMON FULL YEAR

ST JAMES‘S PLACE FULL YEAR

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

