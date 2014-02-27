UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Feb. 27

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.3 points, at 6,799.15 on Wednesday, hit by a fall in heavily-weighted Tesco after a spate of analyst downgrades following its results on Tuesday.
* BP - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied BP Plc’s request to halt payments from the $2.3 billion fund it created to compensate commercial fishermen for financial losses after the British company’s 2010 offshore oil spill, according to court records.
* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland said it intends to sell almost all of its remaining stake in Direct Line Insurance Group through a placement to institutional investors.
* ROLLS ROYCE - The British engineering company has outlined plans designed to maintain long-term dominance in large aircraft engines, showcasing two new models that could improve efficiency by up to 10 percent.
* RSA GROUP - The insurer is set to announce a discounted rights issue of around 800 million pounds ($1.33 billion) to bolster its capital position as the insurer suffered a 200 million pound fraud in its Irish business in the run-up to Christmas, several newspapers reported.
