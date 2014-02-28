UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Feb. 28

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27 points on Thursday, following a late rally after positive U.S. data and assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jant Yellen.
* UTILITIES - Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of millions of pounds in surplus customer funds, Sky News reported.
* TELECOMS - Spanish-owned network O2 beat Vodafone to 1 million 4G customers, The Times reported, maintaining its position as Britain’s second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000 customers in the fourth quarter.
