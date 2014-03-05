FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, March 5
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetter IG.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 6,823.77 points on Tuesday, boosted by the perception that tensions between Russia and Ukraine were easing and robust earnings.

* BARCLAYS : The bank’s chief executive, Antony Jenkins, says lower pay would have meant clients and employees would have been less likely to use Barclays, The Telegraph wrote on Wednesday.

* Britain’s Markit/CIPS Services PMI survey for February, due to be published at 0928 GMT, is expected to come in at 58, compared to 58.3 in the previous month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC FINAL

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC PRELIM

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC PRELIM

BBA AVIATION PLC PRELIM

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC PRELIM

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

