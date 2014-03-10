UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 75.82 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,712.67 points on Friday as a landmark corporate bond default in top metals consumer China hit mining stocks.

* It is a quiet day in terms of earnings, with no UK blue chips scheduled to report.

