UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 10 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 23.22 points, at 6,689.45 points on Monday - marking its lowest closing level since it ended at 6,663.62 points on Feb. 14.

* London copper edged up on Tuesday after sliding to its lowest level in more than eight months in the previous session, although worries about the economic health of top metals consumer China continued to sour investor sentiment and cap gains.

* BHP BILLITON : Mining company BHP Billiton said forecasts for iron ore prices to fall as low as $80 a tonne appeared low, despite the market moving into oversupply this year.

* UK RETAIL SALES: British retail sales slowed markedly in February after a robust January as food sales stagnated, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown emerged from the shadows on Monday to argue for more powers for Scotland rather than independence, stepping up the opposition Labour party’s fight to prevent a Scottish breakaway from the United Kingdom.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CLOSE BROTHERS H1

COMPUTACENTER FINAL RESULTS

GW PHARMACEUTICALS AGM

HILL & SMITH FINAL RESULTS

INCHCAPE FINAL RESULTS

ST IVES H1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

