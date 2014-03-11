UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 10 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers.

* The FTSE 100 futures contract was up by 0.3 percent by 0725 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 23.22 points, at 6,689.45 points on Monday - marking its lowest closing level since it ended at 6,663.62 points on Feb. 14.

* London copper edged up on Tuesday after sliding to its lowest level in more than eight months in the previous session, although worries about the economic health of top metals consumer China continued to sour investor sentiment and cap gains.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENT /DIXONS : Barratt Developments has appointed Dixons Retail’s current chairman, John Allan, as its chairman designate, the British housebuilder said on Tuesday.

* CLOSE BROTHERS : Financial services group Close Brothers Group Plc posted a 21 percent rise in first-half operating profit driven by increased lending at its core banking division.

* COMPUTACENTER : Computacenter, a company which provides IT infrastructure services, reported a 3 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit.

* FOXTONS : Estate agency Foxtons posted a 57 percent rise in annual pre-tax profits.

* INCHCAPE : Car dealer Inchcape reported higher profits and raised its dividend.

* SPORTS DIRECT : Sportswear retailer Sports Direct proposed a share award scheme for Mike Ashley.

* ST IVES : Marketing services group St Ives reported higher interim pre-tax profits and said it was confident of further progress for the full-year.

* BHP BILLITON : Mining company BHP Billiton said forecasts for iron ore prices to fall as low as $80 a tonne appeared low, despite the market moving into oversupply this year.

* UK RETAIL SALES: British retail sales slowed markedly in February after a robust January as food sales stagnated, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown emerged from the shadows on Monday to argue for more powers for Scotland rather than independence, stepping up the opposition Labour party’s fight to prevent a Scottish breakaway from the United Kingdom.

