UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12
March 12, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 41 to 43 points, or 0.6 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent lower at 6,685.52 points on Tuesday after falling up to 6,660.59, its lowest since the middle of February.

* COPPER: Shanghai copper fell by its five percent daily limit on Wednesday and London copper touched a 44-month low, as fears grew that credit-linked defaults in China could unlock copper from financing deals and unleash further selling.

* BRITISH EU REFERENDUM: A future Labour government would only hold a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union if more powers were transferred to Brussels, party leader Ed Miliband will say on Wednesday.

* LLOYDS : Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday it would cap the pensions of around 35,000 employees in a move that will boost income by 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion) but risks a backlash from disgruntled employees.

* PAYDAY LOAN FIRMS: Britain’s financial watchdog will review in April how payday lenders collect debts and impose a cap from early 2015 on the sky-high interest rates criticised by politicians and churches.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL FINAL RESULTS

FRENCH CONNECTION FINAL RESULTS

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS FINAL RESULTS

HOCHSCHILD MINING FINAL RESULTS

OCADO TRADING UPDATE

