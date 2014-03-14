FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday March 14
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower on Thursday at 6,553.78 points, weighed down by food retailers and hitting a new one-month low on growing concerns about a conflict in the Ukraine and jitters in the Chinese credit market.

* PHARMACEUTICALS - Britain is to accelerate access to ground-breaking drugs for serious conditions under a new early-access plan that the government hopes will benefit both patients and pharmaceutical companies.

* BP - The U.S. government lifted a ban on Thursday that excluded BP from new federal contracts, after the British oil major filed a lawsuit saying it was being unfairly penalized for its 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Rising geopolitical tensions un Ukraine helped push gold to a six month high and pushed Brent oil towards $108, while copper was set for its biggest weekly fall in 11 months.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

J D WETHERSPOON PLC H1

STHREE PLC Q1 TRADE

TRIBAL GROUP PLC PRELIM

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

