UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7
April 7, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45-53 points, or as much as 0.8 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 46.41 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,695.55 points on Friday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
