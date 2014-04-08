FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8
April 8, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 to 19 points lower, or down by 0.3 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.1 percent, or 72.71 points, at 6,622.84 points on Monday, marking the index’s biggest one-day decline in a month.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has reached a settlement with a UK care home operator weeks before the start of a court case that was seen as a test case for whether customers might sue banks over the manipulation of Libor interest rates.

* SPORTS DIRECT : Goldman Sachs has priced its accelerated bookbuild of shares in Sports Direct International at 850 pence each, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, valuing the placement at 212.5 million pounds ($352.75 million).

* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it will give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, owner of Alaska’s huge Pebble deposit, after determining that the project does not fit its strategy.

* UK ECONOMY: British services firms reported the fastest growth in exports on record in the first quarter of 2014 and manufacturers also got off to a strong start to the year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

MATCHTECH H1

NETPLAY FINAL RESULTS

VICTREX TRADING UPDATE

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
