UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9
April 9, 2014

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 32.15 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,590.69 points on Tuesday after touching its lowest since late March at 6,549.75. It added to a 1.1 percent loss on Monday.

* The near-term technical outlook became bearish after the index fell below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages on Monday, and its 200-day moving average on Tuesday.

* UK February trade balance figures, due at 0830 GMT, are expected to show a deficit of 9.2 billion pounds ($15.4 billion), according to a Reuters poll.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely GKN, IMI, St James’s Place and Standard Life, will knock 1.8 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.5970 British Pounds Reporting by Tricia Wright

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
