UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with June futures for the index up 0.4 percent by 0632 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 32.15 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,590.69 points on Tuesday after touching its lowest since late March at 6,549.75. It added to a 1.1 percent loss on Monday.

* British retailers slashed prices in March at the fastest rate since 2006, industry figures showed, a reflection of the squeeze in consumers’ incomes that has persisted even as the economy recovers.

* UK February trade balance figures, due at 0830 GMT, are expected to show a deficit of 9.2 billion pounds ($15.4 billion), according to a Reuters poll.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays shareholders should oppose the bank’s bonus payouts for last year and its controversial plan to make extra payments to staff, a shareholder advisory group said.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The company has won a $100 million U.S. navy engine contract.

* TESCO : Tesco is poised to sideline its marketing head in a fresh sign of the ongoing management turmoil at Britain’s biggest retailer, Sky News reported. Philip Clarke, Tesco’s chief executive, has decided to appoint a new chief marketing officer in place of Matt Atkinson, who has been in the role for just over a year.

* ICAP : The broker and market platform owner is to launch a service designed to help shift the big voice-based orders at the centre of a currency market manipulation scandal to a more transparent electronic system.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely GKN, IMI, St James’s Place and Standard Life, will knock 1.8 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

