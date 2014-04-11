FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Apr 11
April 11, 2014 / 5:59 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Apr 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 48 to 56 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, on Friday, with an overnight sell-off on global equity markets set to hit European bourses. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 6.36 points, at 6,641.97 points on Friday.

* BP : BP can help enhance relations between Russia and the West and is talking to politicians across the world, its executives said on Thursday as they sought to calm shareholders’ concerns over the oil major’s large exposure to Russia.

* ROYAL MAIL : A British parliamentary committee will question independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role in the sale of Royal Mail, a committee spokeswoman said on Thursday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

JUPITER TRADING UPDATE

ST IVES TRADING UPDATE

XP POWER Q1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

