UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48-52 points, or as much as 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK benchmark closed down 42.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,541.61 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since March 24.

* The index on Wednesday looked set to take its cue from Asian stock markets, which were mostly in the black after China reported economic growth a touch above forecasts.

China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the first quarter of 2014, official data showed, with signs of waning momentum already prompting limited government action to steady the world’s second-largest economy.

However, the data, which showed 7.4 percent growth, came in slightly stronger than the median forecast of 7.3 percent in a Reuters poll although it showed a slowdown from growth of 7.7 percent in the final quarter of 2013.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely ARM Holdings, BAE Systems, Barratt Developments, Capita, Melrose Industries, Petrofac, and Smith & Nephew will knock 3.2 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BURBERRY GROUP issues a trading update

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN issues a trading update

PERSIMMON issues a trading update

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP issues a trading update

TESCO reports full-year results

> Other business headlines