UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to up by 1 point on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 42.56 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,584.17 points on Wednesday.
Britain’s Co-operative Group will report a loss of more than 2 billion pounds on Thursday, laying bare the full damage done by disastrous acquisitions, a drugs scandal and an exodus of executives that have put its future as a mutual into doubt.
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are among first round bidders for Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong consumer finance unit, a business valued at up to $700 million, people familiar with the matter said.
BP Plc said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday ended patrols and operations on the final three shoreline miles in Louisiana, bringing to a close the four-year cleanup of the Gulf Coast following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
