UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to up by 1 point on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 42.56 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,584.17 points on Wednesday.

* THE CO-OPERATIVE GROUP:

Britain’s Co-operative Group will report a loss of more than 2 billion pounds on Thursday, laying bare the full damage done by disastrous acquisitions, a drugs scandal and an exodus of executives that have put its future as a mutual into doubt.

* STANDARD CHARTERED :

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are among first round bidders for Standard Chartered’s Hong Kong consumer finance unit, a business valued at up to $700 million, people familiar with the matter said.

* BP :

BP Plc said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday ended patrols and operations on the final three shoreline miles in Louisiana, bringing to a close the four-year cleanup of the Gulf Coast following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DIAGEO Q3 TRADING

TAYLOR WIMPEY AGM

