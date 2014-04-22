UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 22

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by around 29 points, or 0.4 percent, on Tuesday with bid fever set to boost pharmaceutical stocks, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 41.08 points, at 6,625.25 points on Thursday, marking a one-week closing high for the index.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE :

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said it was planning to buy Novartis’ global vaccines business for an initial cash consideration of $5.25 billion.

* ASTRAZENECA :

Pfizer Inc may come back to bid for British drug company AstraZeneca Plc after its reported 60 billion pound ($101 billion) takeover approach was rejected, since a deal could make sense for the U.S. pharmaceuticals giant as it seeks to build up its cancer franchise.

* BARCLAYS :

Barclays is planning to withdraw from large parts of the metals, agricultural and energy markets as part of a restructuring of its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DRAGON OIL TRADING UPDATE

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)