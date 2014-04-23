FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to up by 1 point, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.51 points, at 6,681.76 points on Tuesday.

* CHINESE DATA:

Data showed on Wednesday China’s HSBC/Markit flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April rose to 48.3 from March’s final reading of 48.0, with analysts seeing the figure as an initial sign of stabilisation in the economy following the government’s targeted measures to support growth.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA :

Nigeria has awarded most of its long-term oil contracts worth an estimated $40 billion a year to local companies, according to a confidential list seen by Reuters, meaning global traders need to partner with them to access crude from Africa’s top producer.

* BP :

Oil major BP sold four Alaska oilfields for an undisclosed sum, while the high-stakes penalty phase of BP’s trial over its role in the 2010 U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil spill will start next January, court officials said.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE:

An independent Scotland would work closely with northern England to boost its economy and job opportunities, Scottish leader Alex Salmond will say on Wednesday in a bid to allay concerns south of the border about Scotland quitting the United Kingdom.

* EXECUTIVE PAY:

British Business Secretary Vince Cable on Tuesday warned banks and other major companies to rein in excessive executive pay or face tighter rules, in a letter aimed at Barclays and other FTSE 100 companies ahead of their annual general meetings.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS H1

AMEC TRADING

ARM Q1

CARPETRIGHT TRADING

HAMMERSON Q1

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM Q1

REED ELSEVIER TRADING

SMITHS NEWS H1

SPORTS DIRECT TRADING

SPIRENT Q1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

