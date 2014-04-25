FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 25
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Add futures, further company news) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen edging lower at the open on Friday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,703.00 points on Thursday, its highest close since March 7, though off an earlier peak of 6,724.

* WPP : The world’s largest advertising group reported first quarter like-for-like revenue growth of 7 percent, much better than expected, and said it had seen a surge in new business wins due to changes in the industry.

* PEARSON : The education group said it made a “solid” start to the year, although the strength of the pound against the dollar and some currencies in emerging markets caused headline sales to fall 6 percent in the first quarter.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil exploration company said a well drilled off the coast of Mauritania did not find any oil or gas in a second disappointing result in the West African country.

* RETAILERS: British retailer John Lewis said on Friday its weekly department store sales were up 20.5 pct in the seven days to April 19, boosted by timing of Easter this year.

* BARCLAYS BANK : The lender will pay $280 million to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle claims that it sold them faulty mortgage-backed securities during the housing bubble, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday.

* HSBC : London’s largest and most expensive office building, HSBC’s global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Patients taking Novartis’ inhaled medicine Onbrez Breezhaler for chronic lung disease had benefits similar to those taking GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, citing a late stage study.

* TATE & LYLE : Shares in the food ingredients maker rose 1.9 percent to 669.50 pence on Thursday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to speculation Bunge, an agribusiness and food company, could be on the verge of launching a 850 pence a share bit for the British firm.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.