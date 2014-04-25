UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, April 25

(Add futures, further company news) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen edging lower at the open on Friday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,703.00 points on Thursday, its highest close since March 7, though off an earlier peak of 6,724.

* WPP : The world’s largest advertising group reported first quarter like-for-like revenue growth of 7 percent, much better than expected, and said it had seen a surge in new business wins due to changes in the industry.

* PEARSON : The education group said it made a “solid” start to the year, although the strength of the pound against the dollar and some currencies in emerging markets caused headline sales to fall 6 percent in the first quarter.

* TULLOW OIL : The oil exploration company said a well drilled off the coast of Mauritania did not find any oil or gas in a second disappointing result in the West African country.

* RETAILERS: British retailer John Lewis said on Friday its weekly department store sales were up 20.5 pct in the seven days to April 19, boosted by timing of Easter this year.

* BARCLAYS BANK : The lender will pay $280 million to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle claims that it sold them faulty mortgage-backed securities during the housing bubble, a U.S. regulator said on Thursday.

* HSBC : London’s largest and most expensive office building, HSBC’s global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Patients taking Novartis’ inhaled medicine Onbrez Breezhaler for chronic lung disease had benefits similar to those taking GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, citing a late stage study.

* TATE & LYLE : Shares in the food ingredients maker rose 1.9 percent to 669.50 pence on Thursday, with the Daily Mail attributing the move to speculation Bunge, an agribusiness and food company, could be on the verge of launching a 850 pence a share bit for the British firm.

