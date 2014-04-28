FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 10 points, or 0.1 percent, higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index slipped on Friday from its seven-week closing high the day before, ending down 17.31 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,685.69 points, knocked back by concerns surrounding the situation in Ukraine.

* The United States and Europe are preparing new sanctions against Russia as tensions escalated in eastern Ukraine. Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are holding on Sunday, freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another seven.

* It is a quiet day in terms of scheduled corporate news, with no UK blue chips set to report results.

* RECKITT BENCKISER : Merck & Co Inc is in the final stages of selling its consumer healthcare unit for close to $14 billion, with Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Bayer AG among final contenders to clinch a deal as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said.

* ASTRAZENECA : U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc could make a public declaration of its interest in Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, as early as this week, the Financial Times said, citing sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
