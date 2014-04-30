FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30
April 30, 2014

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 19 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index ended up 69.75 points, or 1 percent, at 6,769.91 points on Tuesday, its highest close since March 6.

* BARCLAYS : The bank will next week announce the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE : The company said on Tuesday it was in talks with Germany’s Siemens AG to sell a unit that makes equipment for the oil and gas industry and power-generation gear for utilities.

* KAZAKHMYS : Hong Kong-listed shares in the miner were suspended at the request of the company pending its interim management statement later on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC TRADING

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Q1

STANDARD LIFE PLC Q1 TRADE

TULLOW OIL PLC TRADING

ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q1 OUTPUT

KAZAKHMYS PLC TRADING

