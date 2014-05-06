FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6
May 6, 2014

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.12 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK market was closed on Monday for a holiday. The blue-chip index ended 13.55 points higher, or 0.2 percent, at 6,822.42 points on Friday, its highest close since March 4.

* Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as clashes across Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting a market that might otherwise sag due to expectations weekly data will show higher inventories in the United States.

* Pfizer Inc reported quarterly revenue well below Wall Street expectations on falling sales of key brands and generic drugs, underscoring its interest in pursuing a $106 billion bid for rival AstraZeneca to promote new business growth.

* London copper edged lower on Tuesday in thin trading as markets reopened after a long holiday weekend, while dwindling nickel supplies after Indonesia’s ban of ore exports pushed that metal to its loftiest in more than a week on the LME.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BARCLAYS PLC Q1 TRADE

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT H1

COUNTRYWIDE PLC Q1 TRADE

HISCOX LTD Q1 TRADE

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing By Blaise Robinson)

