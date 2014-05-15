UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The benchmark index ended 0.08 percent higher at 6,878.49 points on Wednesday after touching its highest level since December 1999 earlier in the session.

* Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said on Thursday it was not surprising that Britain’s housing market was recovering along with the rest of the economy and he did not see troubling levels of credit growth.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker’s boss said on Wednesday he would engage with Pfizer if the price was right and the risks posed from forcing the British drugmaker’s operations into the U.S. company’s new three-unit model were addressed.

* Brent crude held steady above $110 a barrel on Thursday, close to its highest in nearly three weeks, as on-going concerns over the crisis in Ukraine outweighed mixed U.S. oil inventory data.

* London nickel plunged more than 6 percent on Thursday as light profit-taking triggered heavy technical sales after supply concerns fuelled a rally of more than 15 percent in the past week.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AVIVA PLC Q1 TRADE

CAIRN ENERGY PLC TRADING

DIXONS RETAIL PLC YRTRADE

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC PRELIM

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC PRELIM

NATIONAL GRID PLC FINAL

OLD MUTUAL PLC Q1 TRADE

THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC H1

TRINITY MIRROR PLC TRADING

VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC PRELIM

