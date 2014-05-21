FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21
May 21, 2014

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer after disappointing forecasts from both companies.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival, Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA holds its annual general meeting

BURBERRY reports full-year results

LEGAL & GENERAL holds its annual general meeting

SSE reports full-year results

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
