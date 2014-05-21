UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen steadying on Wednesday, with the June futures contract flat at 0640 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 42.55 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,802.00 points on Tuesday, pressured by sell-offs in mobile operator Vodafone and retailer Marks & Spencer after disappointing forecasts from both companies.

* Bank of England minutes released on Wednesday will be scrutinised for any evidence of dissent on the decision to keep rates unchanged at this month’s meeting.

* Stocks trading ex-dividend, namely Carnival, Compass, HSBC and Intertek will knock up to 5.42 points off the index on Wednesday.

* BURBERRY : The luxury brand met forecasts with an 8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterated that if foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a material impact on 2014-15 profit.

* SSE : Britain’s second-largest energy supplier reported a 9.6 percent increase in 2014 full-year adjusted pretax profit, rising to a better-than-expected 1.55 billion pounds ($2.61 billion), boosted by a strong performance in its electricity transmission operations.

