UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended flat on Thursday at 6,820.56 points.

* EU ELECTIONS:

Britain’s anti-EU UKIP party has made strong gains in local elections, taking seats from both Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour party, according to early results on Friday.

* ASTRAZENECA :

BlackRock Inc, AstraZeneca Plc’s largest shareholder, wants the drugmaker to resume talks with Pfizer Inc about a potential sale eventually, but backs its decision this week to reject Pfizer’s current bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HSBC AGM

SMITHS GROUP TRADING UPDATE

ASSURA FINAL RESULTS

CLOSE BROTHERS TRADING UPDATE

QUINTAIN ESTATES FINAL RESULTS

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
