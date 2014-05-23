UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended flat on Thursday at 6,820.56 points.
Britain’s anti-EU UKIP party has made strong gains in local elections, taking seats from both Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour party, according to early results on Friday.
BlackRock Inc, AstraZeneca Plc’s largest shareholder, wants the drugmaker to resume talks with Pfizer Inc about a potential sale eventually, but backs its decision this week to reject Pfizer’s current bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.
