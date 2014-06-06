UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly higher on Friday, with index futures up 0.2 percent at 0644 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.14 points lower on Thursday at 6,813.49.

* The index missed out on a broader rally among Europe’s stock markets, boosted by new European Central Bank stimulus measures, on fears the rising sterling currency would crimp UK firms’ exporting power.

* BP : A faulty blowout preventer and weaknesses in how companies analyze potential hazards in offshore oil and gas operations contributed to BP Plc’s BP.L deadly Gulf of Mexico oil spill more than four years ago, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said on Thursday.

* BHP BILLITON : The Anglo-Australian miner expanded iron ore production too rapidly, causing the firm to overlook the underlying cost of its overall business, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* MICHAEL PAGE : The British recruitment company has appointed Kelvin Stagg as chief financial officer, the company said, a role he has been filling temporarily since October.

* GAME DIGITAL : Retailer sets share offer price at 200 pence per ordinary share.

* FULLER SMITH & TURNER : The British pubs operator and brew reported a nearly 10 percent rise in full-year profit as a recovery in consumer spending boosted food sales at its outlets.

* GW PHARMA : Company receives fast-track designation from the FDA for Dravet syndrome treatment.

* TELECOM PLUS : The multi-utility provider said Finance Director Chris Houghton would leave the company on Oct. 3 to pursue new challenges.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fitch Ratings revised Provident Financial’s outlook to negative, affirmed ratings at “BBB”.

* REED ELSEVIER : Reed Elsevier purchased 133,000 ordinary shares at a price of about 937.8 pence per share.

* JOHN LEWIS : The retailer said weekly department store sales were up 16.8 percent.

* KCOM : The telecoms company reported a marginal fall in full-year pretax profit and said it expected to see a continued decline in some traditional carrier revenue.

* LOW & BONAR : The company names Brett Simpson its new chief executive, says first-half sales on a constant-currency basis expected to be some 10 percent ahead of the same period last year.

* HANSTEEN HOLDINGS : The company disposes of a 62 million-pound multi-let industrial portfolio.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)