UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 35 points, or 0.5 percent, according to financial spreadbetter IG. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,778.56 points on Wednesday.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday expressed confidence the U.S. economic recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly more aggressive pace of interest rate increases starting next year.

* London copper turned lower on Thursday amid doubts over the momentum of global economic growth and its impact on metals demand, while nickel prices sank further after a chunky build in exchange stocks.

* Brent crude held near a nine-month high above $114 a barrel on Thursday supported by concerns about potential supply disruptions due to fighting in Iraq.

* SPORTS DIRECT : Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct said on Wednesday it had bought a 4.8 percent stake in MySale Group, an Australian fashion sales site that listed on the London stock market earlier this month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL PLC INVESTOR BRIEFING

DARTY ANNUAL RESULTS

GO-AHEAD GROUP TRADING UPDATE

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)