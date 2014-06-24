UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 24

EDINBURGH, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 24.64 points, at 6,800.56 points on Monday, led down by housebuilders and leaving it some 2 percent below a December 1999 record high of 6,950.60 points.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner is planning to cut more jobs at its flagship Australian iron ore division as it seeks to reduce costs, following a slump in iron prices.
* BANKS - Britain should relax rules for new banks to enable them to compete on a level footing with established lenders and stimulate competition in the industry, the country’s banking lobby group said on Monday.
