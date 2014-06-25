UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 to 43 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index are down 0.5 percent by 0627 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,787.07 points in the previous session.

* Brent crude inched lower, but held close to a nine-month high above $114 a barrel as Sunni insurgents battled government forces for control of Iraq’s biggest refinery.

* SHIRE - The drugmaker, which is seeking to defend itself after receiving a $46 billion approach from U.S. group AbbVie, said on Wednesday a U.S. court had endorsed its patents on top-selling hyperactivity drug Vyvanse.

* LAND SECURITIES GROUP - The company acquired a 30 percent stake in Bluewater, Kent for 656 million pounds ($1.11 billion).

* BUNZL - The company has made two further acquisitions in Netherlands and Brazil.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - A plant of the drugmaker in Canada that makes the flu vaccine Flulaval has been cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for failing to meet quality control standards.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The British fund manager sees greater than forecast savings from its recent SWIP acquisition and expects to raise its dividend this year, as well as seeing scope to buy back shares, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

* London copper was treading water near a three-week high, underpinned by dwindling global exchange stocks, while summer holidays in the northern hemisphere curbed trading.

* Australia revised down its 2015 iron ore and metallurgical coal price forecasts as rising output of two of the country’s biggest export earners outstrips demand, raising concerns for mining companies already struggling with shrinking profit margins.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)