UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8
July 8, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0619 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,823.51 points in the previous session.

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - The British retailer’s underlying non-food sales fell for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new web platform.

* Britain’s economy kept growing at a robust rate in the second quarter, but exports and business investment weakened, clouding the prospects for a balanced recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce’s (BCC) quarterly survey of nearly 7,000 companies showed. [ID@nL4N0PI2ZU]

* German exports and imports dropped much more than expected in May, coming on the heels of other soft indicators that have pointed to slower growth in Europe’s largest economy.

* Brent crude slipped below $110 a barrel, trading close to its lowest in nearly a month, as fears of supply disruption in Iraq eased and prospects for a rise in Libyan exports improved.

* London copper steadied, but remained below four-and-a-half month highs seen last week after a surprise drop in German industrial production tempered demand expectations.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

