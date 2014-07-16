FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jul 16
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jul 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,710.45 points after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen voiced concern over valuations.

* RIO TINTO : The world’s second-biggest iron ore miner said expansion work at its mines in Australia led to a sharp rise in iron ore output as it steps up shipments to China, banking on a big drop in domestic Chinese production to soak up exports.

* TESCO : The supermarket is facing criticism from farmers for promoting New Zealand lamb at the height of the British season for the meat, despite its promises to back local producers, The Guardian wrote on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1t0gWnb)

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FRESNILLO PLC Q2 OUTPUT

ICAP PLC Q1

SEVERN TRENT PLC Q1 TRADE

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.