UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 9 to 10 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 11.13 points, at 6,749.45 points on Friday.

* BSKYB :

BSkyB could agree a deal in the next two weeks to buy Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Italia and his stake in Sky Deutschland, the Sunday Times reported.

* BARCLAYS :

Trading firms and employees raised concerns about high-speed traders at Barclays Plc’s “dark pool” months before the United States accused the bank of favoring its high-frequency trading clients, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the firms.

* ANGLO AMERICAN :

Anglo American Plc will unveil on Monday its plan to dispose of its oldest South African platinum mines, a move that would reduce the global miner’s staff count by a fifth of its total workforce, the Sunday Times reported.

* MOTHERCARE /DEBENHAMS :

The finance director of Mothercare is to take up a key role at Debenhams, the Sunday Times reported.

* UK PENSIONS INDUSTRY:

Britain will on Monday publish new rules for the pensions industry giving retirees greater access to their savings and free financial advice, fleshing out reforms announced earlier this year that shook the share value of British insurers.

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE:

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is poised to begin its first criminal investigation of alleged rigging by traders in the foreign exchange market, the Sunday Times reported.

