UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 24

EDINBURGH, July 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.81 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,798.15 points, as a profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline offset gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.
* BHP BILLITON PLC, ANGLO AMERICAN PLC - The miners are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - The bank dismissed media rumours that its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.
* BG GROUP - The oil and gas firm is considering selling its largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.
* BANKS - Britain’s markets regulator and a group of global banks are in talks to reach a first settlement in a currency-rigging probe, with a deal possible this year, Bloomberg reported.
* BSKYB - BSkyB is set to confirm its expansion in Europe on Friday, the Financial Times reported.
MARSTON‘S PLC TRADING
TODAY‘S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)