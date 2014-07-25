UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index futures are trading 0.2 percent lower at 0613 GMT, broadly in line with other key national index futures in Western Europe. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* UK GDP - Preliminary Q2 GDP data due at 0830 GMT; expectations are for growth of 0.8 percent or 3.1 percent annualised, according to Reuters poll.

* VODAFONE - The network operator received no relief from tough market conditions in the first quarter, with a slowdown in Spain and South Africa resulting in another heavy drop in its key revenue measure.

* BSKYB - The broadcaster has agreed to pay around 4.9 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) to buy Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, responding to the slowing growth at home with a deal to create a European powerhouse.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The UK bank said it made a pretax profit of 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) in the second quarter, far better than analysts had expected, due to a turnaround in losses from bad loans, prompting it to release its earnings a week early.

* BALFOUR BEATTY, CARILLION - The two construction companies confirmed they were in preliminary talks on a possible merger.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - The global miner posted on Friday a fall in first half profits in line with analysts’ forecast, hit by weaker commodity prices and by a lengthy mining strike that has slashed its platinum output. It also entered into a binding agreement for the sale of its 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker faces new allegations of corruption, this time in Syria, where the drugmaker and its distributor have been accused of paying bribes to secure business, according to a whistleblower’s email reviewed by Reuters.

* LONMIN - The South African platinum producer said on Friday it would return to 80 percent normal production by the end of its financial year after it was hit by a five-month strike.

* PEARSON - The publishing group posted a sharp fall in first-half profit, reflecting increased restructuring charges, currency movements and the impact on margins of the phasing of revenues.

* LLOYDS - confirmed on Friday that it was close to agreeing a settlement over allegations of manipulating benchmark interest rates.

* SPECTRIS - The electrical engineering equipment maker said first-half pretax profit slumped 10 percent, dented by a weaker- than-expected performance in the second quarter primarily in the mining and academic research sectors.

* AFRICAN BARRICK - The gold producer reported first-half net earnings of $41 million, impacted by higher non-cash tax charge in Q2.

* BP - Delta Air Lines has severed a multi-year contract with the oil company to exchange refined fuels from Delta’s Trainer refinery for more jet fuel, the company said on Thursday.

* PROPERTY SECTOR - British house prices grew at their slowest rate in over a year in July in the latest sign that Britain’s housing market may be starting to cool, a survey showed on Friday.

