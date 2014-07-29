UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, July 29

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen inching higher at the open on Tuesday, with September futures on the index up 0.2 percent at 0621 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.1 percent, or 3.48 points, at 6,788.07 points on Monday.

* BP : The energy group reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would pay a dividend of 9.75 cents a share for the quarter ended June 30.

* NEXT : Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer raised its guidance for annual sales and profit for the second time in three months after a strong second quarter performance, helped by favourable weather and new store openings.

* WM MORRISON : Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket named Andrew Higginson, a former finance director at market leader Tesco, as its next chairman, to bring some experience to the struggling grocer.

* ST. JAMES‘S PLACE : The wealth manager raised its interim dividend by 40 percent on Tuesday, saying it anticipates a similar increase in its full-year dividend.

* TULLETT PREBON : The Interdealer broker said on Tuesday that revenue in its first half fell 15 percent as the level of activity in financial markets remained subdued.

* GKN : The car and plane parts maker posted a 6 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and upped its dividend as it forecast more of the same in the second half.

