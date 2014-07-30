UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 30

EDINBURGH, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain’s top equity index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook comments.
* BARCLAYS - New York’s banking regulator is seeking to place government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc as part of its investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.
* ASTRAZENECA - Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118 billion bid for AstraZeneca, on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would renew its pursuit of its British rival, but said it was considering other deals.
