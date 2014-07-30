UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 30

EDINBURGH, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top equity index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook comments.

* BARCLAYS - New York’s banking regulator is seeking to place government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc as part of its investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.

* ASTRAZENECA - Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118 billion bid for AstraZeneca, on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would renew its pursuit of its British rival, but said it was considering other deals.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ALLEGION PLC Q2

ANTOFAGASTA PLC Q2 OUTPUT

BARCLAYS PLC H1

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC H1

COMPASS GROUP PLC TRADING

DIPLOMA PLC TRADING

DIGNITY PLC H1

DEVRO PLC H1

4IMPRINT GROUP PLC H1

GREGGS PLC H1

ICON PLC Q2

3I GROUP PLC H1

IMPELLAM GROUP PLC H1

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC H1

ITV PLC H1

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC H1

MECOM GROUP PLC H1

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC H1

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC H1

RIGHTMOVE PLC H1

SEGRO PLC H1

TULLOW OIL PLC H1

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC H1

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC H1

VICTREX PLC Q3

VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC Q1 OUTPUT

