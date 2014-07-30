UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 30

(Updates with further company news)

EDINBURGH, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen edging lower on Wednesday, with futures dipping 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top equity index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.68 points, at 6,807.75 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains at fashion chain Next and at car and plane parts maker GKN after strong results and outlook comments.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc said underlying profits fell 7 percent in the first six months of this year after a drop in investment bank revenue as the British bank attempts to streamline the business and reform culture.

Also, New York’s banking regulator is seeking to place government monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc as part of its investigation into the foreign-exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.

* ANTOFAGASTA - Chilean miner Antofagasta posted a 5 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its second-quarter copper output, slightly ahead of forecast, as it ramped up production after maintenance dented its first-quarter output.

* ITV - Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV ITV.L posted a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings helped by the draw of the soccer World Cup at the end of the period.

* TULLOW OIL - Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil Plc TLW.L reported a net loss for the first half of the year after writing off more than $400 million in exploration costs.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its coal assets in Mozambique to International Coal Ventures Private Limited for $50 million.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - British American Tobacco reported lower revenue and profit for the six months ended June 30, hurt by the strong British pound and a slight decline in volume.

* ASTRAZENECA - Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118 billion bid for AstraZeneca, on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would renew its pursuit of its British rival, but said it was considering other deals.

Also, Spain’s Almirall on Wednesday said it had reached a deal to transfer to AstraZeneca the rights of its respiratory franchise for an initial $875 million.

* VEDANTA - Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc ground out a marginal increase in quarterly core earnings as its oil and gas and aluminium businesses offset a decline in zinc and copper.

* No FTSE 100 firms trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)