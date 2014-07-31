UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 31

EDINBURGH, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent weaker at 6,773.44 points, hit by a weaker mining sector led down by Chilean firm Antofagasta.
* CENTRICA - The domestic energy supplier is in talks with the UK government over sanctions on Russia and the possible impact on its business, the Guardian reported.
* CO-OP GROUP - The restructuring of the Co-operative Group is poised to continue with the sale of its security arm in a deal that will raise money to help shore up its troubled finances, Sky reported.
TODAY‘S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)