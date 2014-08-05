FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.

* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO PLC H1

AVOCET MINING PLC H1

BBA AVIATION PLC H1

DRAGON OIL PLC H1

FRESNILLO PLC H1

GENEL ENERGY PLC H1

HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC H1

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC H1

INMARSAT PLC Q2

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC H1

MEGGITT PLC H1

NOVAE GROUP PLC H1

PENDRAGON PLC H1

ROTORK PLC H1

STANDARD LIFE PLC H1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
