UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

EDINBURGH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.
* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.
