UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
August 5, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday August 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company news and futures)

EDINBURGH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher on Tuesday, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.1 percent at 0630 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.66 points lower on Monday at 6,677.52 points.

* STANDARD LIFE - The insurance and pensions group reported a 12 percent rise in first-half operating profit as more UK workers were automatically enrolled onto company pension schemes.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - The world’s biggest hotelier posted a 6 percent rise in first-half profit and said it was encouraged by current trading trends despite political or economic problems in some markets.

* FRESNILLO - The Mexican miner reported a 10 percent decline in first-half attributable profit, due mainly to lower silver and gold prices.

AGGREKO - The world’s biggest temporary power provider posted a 9 percent fall in half year pretax profits, weighed down by a significant impact from currency translation.

* MEGGITT - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt lowered its full-year expectations for organic revenue growth due to bigger than expected declines in U.S. military spending and challenges in its energy business in the first half.

* PENDRAGON - Britain’s largest car dealer posted a 98.8 percent rise in its first-half profit on Tuesday as the firm said it saw strong growth in the used car market, helped by increased traffic to its website.

* ROTORK PLC ROR.L - The maker of valve controls and actuators, said pretax profit fell 3.3 percent in the first half, hurt by a strong pound that offset robust order intakes.

* CARILLION, BALFOUR BEATTY - British construction company Carillion is planning to approach investors who also have stakes in Balfour Beatty in the hopes of reviving merger talks to buy the company, the Times reported.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
