UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 6

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, with the cash market also set to open lower after a deterioration in the situation in Ukraine prompted a sell-off in equities globally. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Asian and U.S. shares extended falls after reports that Russian troops were massing at the eastern Ukrainian border, where pro-Moscow rebels are in conflict with the Ukrainian government - ratcheting up geopolitical tension in the region.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent, or 4.96 points, at 6,682.48 points on Tuesday.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : British life insurance and pensions provider Legal & General reported a 13 percent increase in first-half net cash generation on Wednesday, boosted by demand for retirement products.

* FRIENDS LIFE : Insurance and asset manager Friends Life Group increased its share buyback programme.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered PLC is back in the crosshairs of New York’s banking regulator over alleged failure to flag high risk transactions for further review, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* EASYJET : Budget airline easyJet reported a rise in passenger traffic for July.

* UNITED UTILITIES : Water regulator Ofwat urged United Utilities and other companies to lower some customer costs.

* INTERSERVE : Building services and construction company Interserve said it was well positioned for future growth after it posted a 36 percent rise in pretax profits for the half year.

* FERREXPO : Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo posted a 32-percent rise in half year core profit, helped by a weaker Ukrainian currency and lower production costs which more than offset softer iron ore prices.

* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc, one of the world’s largest mining companies, has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss it as a defendant from nationwide antitrust litigation over the alleged manipulation of aluminum prices.

* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The leader of Scotland’s campaign for independence failed to turn a U.S.-style television debate into a victory for his cause on Tuesday six weeks before Scots vote on whether to break up the United Kingdom.

* ALLIANCE BOOTS : U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co will remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called tax-inversion, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

* Prices in British shops fell last month at the fastest rate since records began seven-and-a-half years ago, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, marking 15 months of sinking prices.

* London copper fell to its lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday and Shanghai prices slid nearly 1 percent, reflecting investor caution as weakness in China’s services sector cast doubts on its economic recovery momentum.

