UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 7

EDINBURGH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, lower on Wednesday at 6,636.16.
* TRINITY MIRROR - The stock fell on Wednesday on fear that the Daily Mirror owner could face an eventual legal bill of 12 million pound ($20.22 million) if it loses a hacking case brought by various celebrities, in excess of the 4 million pounds that Trinity has set aside to cover legal costs, the Daily Mail reported.
