UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday August 7

(Adds company news, futures)

EDINBURGH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was set for a steady open on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures edging 0.1 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 46.32 points, or 0.7 percent, lower on Wednesday at 6,636.16.

* OLD MUTUAL - Anglo-South African financial group Old Mutual reported a 17 percent increase in first-half adjusted operating profit on Thursday, helped by strength at its South African businesses and its wealth management unit.

* RSA - UK insurer RSA posted an interim pretax profit of 69 million pounds ($116.20 million) on Thursday and said it was making good progress in stabilising its financial health after a year of upheaval following problems at its Irish unit.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - Randgold’s gold production of 277,283 ounces for Q2 was down 2 pct on Q1’s record output, but 41 pct ahead of last year’s corresponding quarter.

* ENTERPRISE INNS - The British pub group posted a 2.1 percent rise in third quarter like-for-like net income and said on-going operational initiatives had helped boost sales.

* COCA COLA HBC - Coca Cola Hellenic saw a 9 percent rise in earnings but a fall of five percent in its revenue, the company said on Thursday.

* MONDI - The printing firm reports a 3 percent rise in operating profit.

* COBHAM - British defence company Cobham posted a 14 percent decline in half-year profit, hit by lower defence spending and foreign exchange headwinds, and said it was on track to meet current expectations for the full year.

* AMEC - British engineering and project management firm Amec Plc reported a 30 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, as a strong pound overshadowed an increase in orders.

* HENDERSON GROUP - UK fund manager Henderson Group HGGH.L said on Thursday that assets under management grew 10 percent in the first half of the year and the outlook for its business was strong.

* SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC - The manufacturer of steam-control valves and pumps said first-half pretax profit fell 3 percent as the British firm took a beating from the impact of a strong pound.

* TRINITY MIRROR - The stock fell on Wednesday on fear that the Daily Mirror owner could face an eventual legal bill of 12 million pound ($20.22 million) if it loses a hacking case brought by various celebrities, in excess of the 4 million pounds that Trinity has set aside to cover legal costs, the Daily Mail reported.

