UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 65.46 points, or 1 percent, at 6,632.82 points on Monday, bouncing back a 3.3 percent fall over the previous two weeks.

* RUSSIA/UKRAINE: A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine set off on Tuesday amid Western warnings against using help as a pretext for an invasion.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline faces new allegations that it bribed Syrian doctors and officials to boost sales of its medicines, following recent accusations of corruption in its non-prescription business in the country.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered Plc will soon begin sifting through a mountain of data for signs of possible money laundering or other criminal activity, as a result of faults in the software critical to its anti-money laundering compliance program, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* BARCLAYS : Bloomberg News reported that a Barclays quant trading unit was to take 60 employees in a spin-out.

* COPPER: London copper skidded to within sight of its lowest since June on Tuesday, as concerns over geopolitical tensions in Iraq and Ukraine clouded the outlook for demand amid thin summer trade.

