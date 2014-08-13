UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 13

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures for the index up 0.3 percent by 0639 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, including AstraZeneca, Royal Dutch Shell , and Rio Tinto are set to knock up to 21.26 points off the UK benchmark on Wednesday.

* The FTSE 100 closed down 0.40 of a point - flat in percentage terms - at 6,632.42 points on Tuesday, after gaining 1 percent on Monday.

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is likely to give little away on Wednesday when he will be pressed on how soon the central bank will start to raise interest rates.

Economists and markets are split on whether more than a year of robust economic growth might prompt the BoE to move as soon as November, or if persistently weak wage growth and a darkening international outlook could make it wait until early next year.

The BoE’s new forecasts, to be published at 0930 GMT when Carney begins a news conference, are unlikely to vary much from its predictions in May. These forecast 3.4 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year and 2.9 percent in 2015, and inflation to hover just below the BoE’s 2 percent target for the foreseeable future.

* UK second-quarter labour market data is due at 0830 GMT, and economists polled by Reuters expect it to show an outright year-on-year fall in average wages, even as unemployment drops to its lowest in years at 6.4 percent.

* The amount of money flowing into China’s economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six years in July, adding to fears a sustained recovery may be at risk in the second half of the year.

* China’s industrial output rose 9 percent in July from a year earlier, as expected, while retail sales climbed 12.2 percent, a shade below forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : The life insurance and pensions company will cut its ties with the Association of British Insurers, Sky News reported, citing sources.

* GLENCORE : The miner and commodity trader said it produced 13 percent more copper in the first half this year, in line with market forecasts, boosted by output growth at its African and South American mines.

* ADMIRAL GROUP : The motor insurer named Geraint Jones its new chief financial officer, saying Kevin Chidwick gave up the role to focus on his position as CEO of the company’s Elephant Auto Insurance business in the United States.

* G4S : The world’s biggest security group posted a better-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, led by strong demand in emerging markets.

* ASTRAZENECA: The drugmaker said that test results indicated that lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor, used in combination could be a potential treatment for gout.

* LAND SECURITIES : The property company has sold its Bristol Partnership stake to AXA Real Estate for 267.8 million pounds.

* MICHAEL PAGE : The staff recruitment firm said the outlook for its business was gradually improving after it posted a 11 percent rise in first half pretax profits.

