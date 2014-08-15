UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug 15

(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen edging higher at the open on Friday, with September futures on the index up 0.3 percent at 0620 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 28.58 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,685.26 points on Thursday.

* BHP BILLITON : The global miner said on Friday it is leaning towards shedding its unwanted assets through a spin-off to shareholders, as a report said the world’s biggest miner planned to form a separate $14 billion company for its aluminium, manganese, nickel, Cannington silver mine and South African energy coal assets.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The construction firm has reaffirmed its rejection of a merger proposal from rival Carillion, it said on Friday.

* GSK British corporate investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng do not plan to appeal a Chinese court’s decision to sentence them to prison, a lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

They were detained last year following work they did for British pharmaceuticals giant GSK, which is at the centre of a separate government corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of dollars. {ID:nL4N0QL21S]

* POWER UTILITIES: Bahrain-based Arcapita Bank has hired JP Morgan to lead a share listing for Irish energy firm Viridian Group, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a deal that one said could give the firm a value, including debt, of nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

* The second release of Britain’s second-quarter GDP data, due at 0830 GMT, is expected to show the UK economy grew by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to the end of June.

