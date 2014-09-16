FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.75 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,804.21 points on Monday, extending its retreat from this month’s 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron used his last visit to Scotland before a historic independence referendum this week to implore Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom, warning on Monday that a breakaway vote would be irreversible.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

THOMAS COOK GROUP issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

