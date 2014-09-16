FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* September futures for the index were up 0.1 percent by 0639 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.75 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,804.21 points on Monday, extending its retreat from this month’s 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.

* In terms of domestic economic data, the UK consumer price index is set for release at 0830 GMT.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron used his last visit to Scotland before a historic independence referendum this week to implore Scots to remain part of the United Kingdom, warning on Monday that a breakaway vote would be irreversible.

* The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee will begin its regular two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday. Investors will be looking at the outcome for clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate hike in more than eight years.

* THOMAS COOK GROUP : The British holiday operator guided full-year earnings would be in the range of 315 million pounds (510.77 million US dollar) to 335 million pounds, putting it broadly on course to meet analyst expectations.

* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca has struck a partnership deal worth up to $500 million with Eli Lilly for the British group’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, which is set to enter late-stage Phase III development.

* ASOS : The British online fashion retailer said it would meet market expectations for pretax profit in the 2013-14 year, though it cautioned the outcome for 2014-15 would only be at a similar level to 2013-14 reflecting planned investment.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (1 US dollar = 0.6167 British pound) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

